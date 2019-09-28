Friess Associates Has Lowered Veracyte (VCYT) Holding by $715,400; Stock Value Rose; Financial Counselors Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $4.43 Million

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 25,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 130,856 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, down from 156,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 945,309 shares traded or 45.88% up from the average. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 31,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 168,409 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.52 million, up from 136,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,245 shares to 400,013 shares, valued at $21.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 26,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,946 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 67,786 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department accumulated 0.27% or 19,277 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kj Harrison And Prtn accumulated 1.92% or 43,127 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,358 shares. Mirador Capital Partners Ltd Partnership reported 1.34% stake. Northeast Consultants has 64,433 shares. Old Point Trust Fincl Serv N A has 18,783 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telemus Cap Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 34,847 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 70,330 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. 8,788 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 15,560 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.98% or 545,910 shares. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,743 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Lovesac Co. by 52,000 shares to 115,394 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.