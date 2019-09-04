Friess Associates Has Lowered Its Holding in Glu Mobile (GLUU) by $301,040 as Stock Value Declined; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Stake in Service Now (NOW) Has Raised by $11.53 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 30,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 634,373 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, down from 664,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $619.50M market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.395. About 1.06 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $269.71. About 494,850 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bet on Rising P/E Stocks to Enjoy Solid Gains – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts Boosts Gaming Lineup With Need for Speed Heat – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 278,425 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 0.46% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 23,554 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP holds 0.05% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 352,700 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 1.02M shares. 148,279 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.94% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hodges Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability holds 3.14% or 93,207 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr owns 19,945 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Merian (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 954,881 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 350 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.02% or 13,780 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clarus Corp. by 105,901 shares to 155,315 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Now Platform May Be The Next Chapter In ServiceNow’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.01% or 1,308 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Night Owl Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.06% or 46,050 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5 shares. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 0.05% or 46,941 shares. Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership holds 0.87% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 82,730 shares. Aravt Global Limited Company owns 134,000 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 11,661 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt holds 1% or 27,270 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Limited Company holds 138,240 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 80,542 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 665 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division owns 32,990 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,243 shares to 185 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.