Friess Associates Has Lowered Foot Locker (FL) Position by $5.81 Million as Stock Declined; Turtle Creek Asset Management Lowered Stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) as Share Value Rose

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (FL) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 96,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 1.87M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 219,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 2.25M shares traded or 62.81% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $211.37M for 16.96 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $69.62 million for 15.61 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,267 shares to 299,267 shares, valued at $16.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clarus Corp. by 105,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).