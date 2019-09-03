Friess Associates Has Increased Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $1.82 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Trimmed Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $1.43 Million

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 34,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 299,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 6.32M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 18,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 409,196 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.71 million, down from 427,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 869,227 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 460,194 shares to 102,685 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc. by 129,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,924 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank And Tru Com Of Newtown holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,128 shares. Telemus Cap Llc has 0.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 60,834 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 1.15% or 4.71M shares in its portfolio. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,840 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,282 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,398 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 237,839 shares. 2,200 are held by Ckw Fincl Gru. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 819,246 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 23,219 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 86,013 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp accumulated 183,764 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Valmark Advisers invested in 0.01% or 7,051 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants has 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Butensky & Cohen Security stated it has 1.51% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Apriem reported 3,631 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Freestone Limited reported 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Aull Monroe Mngmt invested 1.17% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 1.19 million were reported by Putnam Invs Ltd. Altfest L J Company Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,670 shares. Research & invested in 0.13% or 5,487 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3.40 million shares. Ameritas Partners stated it has 83,015 shares. Farmers Savings Bank owns 4,204 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 74,646 are held by Pioneer Trust National Bank & Trust N A Or. 20,927 are held by Atlas Browninc. Eagle Ridge Management has invested 2.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cambridge Tru Com has 0.34% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.07 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,816 shares to 44,248 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 9,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).