Friess Associates Has Increased By $826,980 Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Corning (GLW)

Friess Associates Llc increased Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc acquired 7,876 shares as Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 217,704 shares with $22.87 million value, up from 209,828 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc. now has $23.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 4.01 million shares traded or 89.35% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES

Among 2 analysts covering Corning (NYSE:GLW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corning has $3500 highest and $29.5 lowest target. $32.25’s average target is 15.88% above currents $27.83 stock price. Corning had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20. See Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $35.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $29.5 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.74 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. The Display Technologies segment makes glass substrates for liquid crystal displays used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Corning Incorporated shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 250 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 69,870 shares. Mairs And Power Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.11M shares. Legacy Capital Prns holds 0.1% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 6,350 shares. Naples Glob Limited Company invested in 1.09% or 128,744 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.34 million shares. Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 22,011 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 137,188 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust holds 0.14% or 12,101 shares. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Parthenon Ltd Llc has invested 2.23% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). First Natl owns 41,780 shares. Polaris Greystone Ltd Liability Co accumulated 693,470 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability invested in 22,259 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 83,489 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. Lewis Lemuel E bought $99,980 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 205 shares. 2,800 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Lpl Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Bankshares invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Peoples Service invested in 30 shares. Financial Architects Inc holds 0.01% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Company Il stated it has 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities invested 0.61% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% or 231,410 shares in its portfolio. 103,620 were accumulated by Maple Management. Stonebridge Capital invested in 0.08% or 2,000 shares. Northern Tru reported 2.93M shares stake. Decatur Cap reported 49,235 shares stake. Regions Fin Corporation holds 0% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 23,777 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $109’s average target is 10.82% above currents $98.36 stock price. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, March 20 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.