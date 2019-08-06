Friess Associates Has Cut Vocera Communications (VCRA) Position by $10.30 Million; Share Price Declined; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 15.01M shares traded or 60.16% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG AOXG.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 13.5 EUROS FROM 13.1 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – REG-MORGAN STANLEY B.V Early Repurchase(s); 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 13/03/2018 – SHAFTESBURY PLC SHB.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 970P FROM 880P; 13/03/2018 – SEGRO PLC SGRO.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 610P; 17/04/2018 – U.S. shale oil output is surging, but American refineries can’t process much more of the light crude, according to Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CUTS RUSSIA 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 1.8%; 31/05/2018 – Ambereen Choudhury: Breaking on @TheTerminal : @HSBC Picks Ex Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre to Run M&A at Investment Bank with; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) by 91.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 332,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 30,932 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, down from 363,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 300,420 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43, REV VIEW $180.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,596 shares to 6,296 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Prn) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 64.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc. by 26,486 shares to 170,583 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 7,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $211,867 activity. Carlen Douglas Alan sold $60,317 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) on Friday, February 15.