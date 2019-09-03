Friess Associates Has Cut Its Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $5.42 Million as Stock Value Rose; Renaissance Technologies Position In Western Un Co (WU) Was Upped

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 1485.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 3.80M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.19 million, up from 239,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 62,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 220,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 283,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 391,230 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Limited has invested 0.13% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 7,000 were reported by Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated. Pension invested in 0% or 40,102 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 89,185 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Toth Finance Advisory stated it has 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Diligent Investors Lc holds 0.47% or 44,283 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 22,248 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Liability owns 14,554 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 764,906 shares. Comerica Bancorporation owns 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 180,109 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.44% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 38,696 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 244 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors holds 1,500 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 401,162 shares.

More news for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” and published on April 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 123,252 shares to 180,500 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 203,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,700 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight’s Automotive Cybersecurity Test Portfolio Helps Prevent Cyber-Attacks on Connected Vehicles – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Credo Announces the HiWire Consortium for Standardization and Certification of Active Electrical Cables (AEC) – Financial Post” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Boeing Takes Flight, Manufacturing Slumps – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $203.08 million for 21.94 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,876 shares to 217,704 shares, valued at $22.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. by 183,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital holds 747 shares. Moreover, Df Dent & Communications Inc has 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Snyder Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.62% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa stated it has 119,055 shares. 1,603 were accumulated by First Manhattan Company. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 3,176 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 28,468 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc reported 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Maverick Capital stated it has 51,650 shares. Conning accumulated 0.01% or 2,554 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 0% or 517 shares. 16,900 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability. Ci Inc invested in 380,981 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Wyoming-based Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.41% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Parametric Associate Ltd reported 577,086 shares.