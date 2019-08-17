Friess Associates Has Cut Ehealth (EHTH) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Among 6 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $104 lowest target. $125’s average target is 2.78% above currents $121.62 stock price. LHC Group had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LHCG in report on Friday, August 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of LHCG in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. See LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $146.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $104 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $98 New Target: $120 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Hold New Target: $114 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

Friess Associates Llc decreased Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) stake by 31.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc sold 128,395 shares as Ehealth Inc. (EHTH)’s stock rose 85.83%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 285,349 shares with $17.79 million value, down from 413,744 last quarter. Ehealth Inc. now has $2.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.72. About 220,382 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer

The stock increased 1.67% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $121.62. About 207,597 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 48.9 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold LHC Group, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt reported 10,881 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.48 million shares. Amer Century Cos Inc holds 301,866 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 27,015 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 13,548 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 2,974 are held by Profund Limited Liability Company. Raymond James & Associates holds 4,560 shares. Prudential Inc holds 47,583 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 5,125 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 2,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 76,808 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 4,575 shares. Chase Invest Counsel holds 0.58% or 10,105 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 30 shares.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity. Yung Derek N. had bought 2,000 shares worth $110,720.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intll Gru holds 16,141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Comm Inc holds 0.01% or 3,528 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 17,467 shares. Atika Capital Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 93,000 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 28,981 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 16,838 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Incorporated holds 30,000 shares. 60,831 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Northern Tru holds 0% or 273,408 shares. Granahan Invest Ma has 460,073 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Perceptive Advsr Lc accumulated 289,857 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 31,618 shares in its portfolio. Shannon River Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5.57% or 511,650 shares. 14,234 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Company The. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Friess Associates Llc increased Everquote Inc. stake by 59,566 shares to 215,566 valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pure Storage Inc. stake by 256,323 shares and now owns 974,923 shares. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.