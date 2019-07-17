Friess Associates Has Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $1.89 Million as Share Value Declined; Indus Capital Partners Holds Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM)

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 182.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 4.20M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52M, up from 59,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $267.55. About 3.02M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor: Risky-Looking Chart But Undervalued Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC comments support semi recovery – Stifel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 391,753 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,644 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Cap Management Inc has 0.5% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Personal Financial Service holds 0.41% or 5,413 shares in its portfolio. Ami Mgmt Inc holds 0.6% or 4,591 shares in its portfolio. 44 are held by North Star Investment Management Corporation. 741,772 are owned by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com. Karp Mgmt accumulated 7,175 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 3.14M shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,359 shares. 1.62M were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.12M shares stake. Conning owns 30,349 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,703 shares. 1,412 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Personal Advsrs owns 179,716 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Company has 66,828 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why UnitedHealth Shares May Keep Moving Higher From Here – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announces changes to its senior executive team – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Almost Had Some Fed Fun – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health insurers in red after Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. by 106,415 shares to 37,233 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).