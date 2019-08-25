Friess Associates Has Boosted Its Position in Heritage Crysal Clean (HCCI) as Market Value Declined; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Raised Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $748,678 as Stock Rose

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 7,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 42,556 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 35,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31M shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. (HCCI) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The institutional investor held 60,048 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 40,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 51,938 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 4,769 shares to 110,116 shares, valued at $25.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,337 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 14,500 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 96,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,222 shares, and cut its stake in The Tjx Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

