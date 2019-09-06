Friess Associates Cut Its Cme Group (CME) Position by $5.83 Million; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holder Harding Loevner LP Has Raised Stake

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 35,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 85,077 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00 million, down from 120,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.07M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 14/05/2018 – CME launched bitcoin futures in mid-December, just over a year after launching bitcoin indexes; 23/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 20

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 18,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 699,322 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.16M, up from 680,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292. About 556,861 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How to Trade Unicorns Before They IPO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FOREX-Dollar dips on mixed U.S. payrolls data, awaits Powell – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $576.95 million for 34.00 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Esperion’s Drugs in Review Hold Potential, Funds a Concern – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Regeneron’s evinacumab successful in late-stage study in inherited type of high cholesterol – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inovio (INO) Down More Than 30% in 3 Months: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion’s Bempedoic Acid Succeeds in Phase II Diabetes Study – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

