Friess Associates Cut Its Cme Group (CME) Position as Shares Rose; Simon Property Group (Put) (SPG) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Decreased Its Position by $604,800

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (Put) (SPG) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $147.91. About 1.48 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 35,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 85,077 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00 million, down from 120,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.98. About 650,509 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,617 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Markel Corp holds 135,000 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3,259 shares. 14,670 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Investment Communication. Westfield Mngmt Lp owns 98,224 shares. Moreover, Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,005 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 76,879 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh holds 254,942 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Investec Asset North America has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has invested 3.46% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability Co reported 60 shares stake. Alkeon Management Llc owns 364,102 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 2,672 shares to 167,333 shares, valued at $24.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 7,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forget What Simon Says, Listen To What Mr. Market Is Saying – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should Shopping Malls Be Bailing Out Ailing Retailers? – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. Simon Property Group – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 27, 2019.