Friess Associates Cut Holding in Foot Locker (FL) by $5.81 Million as Valuation Declined; Mount Lucas Management LP Cut Macy’s (M) Holding by $9.07 Million as Stock Declined

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (FL) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 96,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 253,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 18.91% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 23.54 million shares traded or 482.97% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 377,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 305,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, down from 682,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18.82 million shares traded or 77.80% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 29/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC QTRLY FINISH LINE MACY’S SALES INCREASED 8.5%; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – PAULA A. PRICE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clarus Corp. by 105,901 shares to 155,315 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 7,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Glenmede Trust Company Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Smith Asset Management Grp Lp holds 406,217 shares. Asset Management One holds 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 1,209 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 613,310 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 317 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp owns 194,100 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 926,025 shares. 5,633 are owned by Veritable Lp. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation has 6.40M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Trexquant Lp owns 47,816 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 49 shares. Wesbanco National Bank invested in 32,846 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Pivotal Software Shares Climb – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tariff escalation rips up apparel and footwear stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Foot Locker Is Kicking Itself After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos Holdings & IDEX Set to Join S&P 500; Grubhub & Foot Locker to Join S&P MidCap 400; National Beverage to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.