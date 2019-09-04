Friess Associates Cut Cme Group (CME) Holding; TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 28.60% above currents $52.1 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) on Friday, August 2 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. See TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) latest ratings:

Friess Associates Llc decreased Cme Group Inc. (CME) stake by 29.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc sold 35,562 shares as Cme Group Inc. (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 85,077 shares with $14.00M value, down from 120,639 last quarter. Cme Group Inc. now has $79.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 1.08 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group: 99.98% of Proxy Votes Were in Favor of CME Takeover; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 5; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group

Friess Associates Llc increased Pra Health Sciences Inc. stake by 2,870 shares to 79,902 valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) stake by 7,653 shares and now owns 66,828 shares. Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) was raised too.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 33.70 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -11.61% below currents $221.06 stock price. CME Group had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. Deutsche Bank maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 3 by UBS. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XLF, BAC, AXP, CME: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CME, BLK, NR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $169,516 was bought by Smith Gary Dale.

The stock increased 1.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 447,666 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s