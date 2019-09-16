Friess Associates Cut Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) Holding by $439,460; Stock Price Rose; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Bluestein R H & Company Boosted Its Stake by $2.22 Million

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 26,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 257,910 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.69 million, up from 231,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.36. About 714,651 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 6,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 290,790 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.25M, down from 296,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 700,581 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Management holds 251,715 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. 49,848 were accumulated by Finemark Retail Bank And Tru. Jolley Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hendley & Inc reported 44,019 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd reported 34,580 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cullinan Assoc invested 0.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.05 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Atwood Palmer holds 0.04% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Llc reported 28,615 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.21% stake. Delaware-based Westover Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 0.31% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.82% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Charter Trust Com has invested 1.59% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,190 shares to 276,214 shares, valued at $72.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,800 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sky Grp Inc Lc holds 14,130 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Com reported 0.29% stake. Marietta Investment Prtn Lc accumulated 77,490 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.1% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Wellington Gru Inc Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Friess Limited Liability Company owns 1.55% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 290,790 shares. 15 are owned by First Personal Fincl. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 40,477 shares. 815,072 are owned by Franklin Resource. Jane Street Lc owns 26,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 55,686 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.28% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). British Columbia Invest Corp has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 54,599 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 821,186 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,600 shares to 61,034 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN) by 74,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyft Inc..