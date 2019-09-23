Friess Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Stearns Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Its Position

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 7.68 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 3,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 160,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.41M, up from 156,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 583,730 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 67,025 shares to 302,568 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 240,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,834 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $547.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr by 33,917 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $36.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 8,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.