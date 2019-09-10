Friess Associates Boosted Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO); Daruma Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Woodward (WWD) by $576,032 as Share Value Rose

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 34,940 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 41,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 328,884 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 34,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 299,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.78 million for 20.70 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 62,129 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 0.12% or 26,503 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 271,795 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 38,144 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 21 shares. Ameriprise reported 620,471 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 2,317 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.05% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 9,505 shares. 5,685 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 2,285 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt accumulated 9,160 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 97,992 shares to 247,766 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 361,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc invested in 3.85% or 195,112 shares. Moreover, Payden And Rygel has 2.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Segment Wealth Mngmt owns 1.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 99,955 shares. Becker Mngmt has invested 2.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.92% or 133,376 shares. Laffer Invs owns 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,880 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 1.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 240,683 were reported by Boston Advsrs Llc. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc invested in 3.82% or 523,085 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 180,100 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shikiar Asset Mgmt has 90,970 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Opus Gru Llc invested in 25,415 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Wills Fincl Gru holds 0.62% or 16,840 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 175,382 shares to 491,519 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 62,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,946 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc..