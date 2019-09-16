Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to pay $0.02 on Nov 15, 2019; YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE ORDINARY SHAR (YNVYF) Shorts Lowered By 31.71%

YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:YNVYF) had a decrease of 31.71% in short interest. YNVYF’s SI was 2,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 31.71% from 4,100 shares previously. With 18,500 avg volume, 0 days are for YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:YNVYF)’s short sellers to cover YNVYF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.0043 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2893. About 8,799 shares traded. Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (OTCMKTS:YNVYF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Friedman Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) is expected to pay $0.02 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Friedman Industries Inc’s current price of $6.18 translates into 0.32% yield. Friedman Industries Inc’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About shares traded. Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) has declined 36.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FRD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Friedman Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRD); 27/03/2018 Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.26 million. The firm purchases hot-rolled steel coils; processes the coils into flat, finished sheet, and plate; and sells these products on a wholesale basis. It has a 25.54 P/E ratio. It also makes, purchases, processes, and markets tubular products, including line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural and other miscellaneous applications.

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. operates in the printed electronics sector. The company has market cap of $21.41 million. It develops electrochromic displays for smart labels and other smart printable surfaces. It currently has negative earnings. It serves the healthcare and wellness, consumer products, logistics and supply chain, and other printing industries.