Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to pay $0.02 on Nov 15, 2019; Federated Investors Lowered By $6.80 Million Its Ingersoll (IR) Holding

Federated Investors Inc decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 4.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc sold 53,956 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 1.19 million shares with $150.49 million value, down from 1.24M last quarter. Ingersoll now has $29.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 902,807 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c

Friedman Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) is expected to pay $0.02 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Friedman Industries Inc’s current price of $6.57 translates into 0.30% yield. Friedman Industries Inc’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 7.88% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 14,994 shares traded or 35.56% up from the average. Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) has declined 36.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FRD News: 27/03/2018 Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Friedman Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRD); 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Friedman Industries

More notable recent Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Friedman Industries May Rise 25% As Tariffs Drive Demand – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividends By The Numbers For March 2019 And Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Friedman Industries: Q1 Earnings Should Provide A Major Catalyst For Near Term Share Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018. More interesting news about Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Friedman Industries: A Good Value Play Even Without Trump Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Friedman Industries, Inc. Appoints Mike Taylor as Chairman of the Board – Business Wire” with publication date: June 07, 2017.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.99 million. The firm purchases hot-rolled steel coils; processes the coils into flat, finished sheet, and plate; and sells these products on a wholesale basis. It has a 27.15 P/E ratio. It also makes, purchases, processes, and markets tubular products, including line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural and other miscellaneous applications.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 9.73% above currents $123.15 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $13500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 31. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of IR in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 2. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Has Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks Beating the Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,560 are owned by Compton Capital Management Ri. Pnc Svcs Gp invested in 1.25 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas stated it has 114,810 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. 32 are owned by Macroview Mgmt. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 445,390 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ballentine Partners reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). State Street invested 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tru Of Virginia Va has 0.14% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 8,786 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr Inc stated it has 4,090 shares. Synovus has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Martin And Co Tn holds 42,846 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 144,700 shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 4,583 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 2,200 shares.