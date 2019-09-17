Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to pay $0.02 on Nov 15, 2019; BB&T (BBT) Had 0 Bulls

Friedman Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) is expected to pay $0.02 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Friedman Industries Inc’s current price of $6.20 translates into 0.32% yield. Friedman Industries Inc’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About shares traded. Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) has declined 36.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FRD News: 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Friedman Industries; 20/04/2018 – DJ Friedman Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRD); 27/03/2018 Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Cash Dividend

Among 3 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB\u0026T has $53 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is -1.42% below currents $52.92 stock price. BB\u0026T had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral”. See BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold BB&T Corporation shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 870,755 shares stake. River Road Asset Management Ltd Co holds 2.29% or 2.40 million shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited accumulated 52,981 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.17% or 73,474 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc invested in 0.05% or 11,681 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Franklin Resources has 4.66 million shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 70,509 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 29,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 1,048 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 313,288 shares. Moreover, Verus Fin Prtn has 0.11% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 5,804 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 10.04 million shares. Minerva Advsrs Lc stated it has 8,488 shares.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $40.55 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 3.83M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT)