Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Friedman Industries Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) and Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). The two are both Steel & Iron companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friedman Industries Incorporated 7 0.23 N/A 1.16 6.28 Synalloy Corporation 16 0.48 N/A 0.94 20.75

In table 1 we can see Friedman Industries Incorporated and Synalloy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Synalloy Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Friedman Industries Incorporated. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Friedman Industries Incorporated is currently more affordable than Synalloy Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Friedman Industries Incorporated and Synalloy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friedman Industries Incorporated 0.00% 11.7% 9.3% Synalloy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Friedman Industries Incorporated is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Synalloy Corporation’s 0.29 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Friedman Industries Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Synalloy Corporation which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Friedman Industries Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synalloy Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Friedman Industries Incorporated and Synalloy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.2% and 61.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.95% of Friedman Industries Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 6.7% are Synalloy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Friedman Industries Incorporated -3.97% -5.96% -10.37% -17.31% 15.42% 2.98% Synalloy Corporation 3.35% 31.22% 37.73% 13.63% 3.85% 17.06%

For the past year Friedman Industries Incorporated has weaker performance than Synalloy Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Synalloy Corporation beats Friedman Industries Incorporated.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company purchases hot-rolled steel coils; processes the coils into flat, finished sheet, and plate; and sells these products on a wholesale basis. It also manufactures, purchases, processes, and markets tubular products, including line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural and other miscellaneous applications. The company offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers fabricating steel products, such as storage tanks and containers, steel buildings, construction equipment, transportation equipment, and other similar products; and tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. Friedman Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is based in Longview, Texas.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.