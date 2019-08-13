Fresnillo PLC (LON:FRES) Conviction Buy Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs; First Dallas Securities Has Raised By $465,025 Its Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Stake

Today, Goldman Sachs kept their Conviction Buy rating on Fresnillo PLC (LON:FRES)‘s stock in a research report shared with investors.

First Dallas Securities Inc increased Matador Resources Co (MTDR) stake by 94.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc acquired 24,475 shares as Matador Resources Co (MTDR)’s stock declined 5.92%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 50,260 shares with $972,000 value, up from 25,785 last quarter. Matador Resources Co now has $1.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 3.01M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals primarily in Mexico. The company has market cap of 5.18 billion GBP. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It has a 27.26 P/E ratio. The company's primary operating mines include Fresnillo, Saucito, CiÃ©nega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San JuliÃ¡n; development projects comprise San JuliÃ¡n, Pyrites Plant, and second line of DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

More notable recent Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Markets Rout as China Hints at Currency War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Mining.com published: “Fresnillo’s 2018 silver output hit record high, to be lower this year – MINING.com” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Fresnillo misses 2018 output targets, warns of challenging year ahead – MINING.com” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Fresnillo falls as it cuts full-year silver output guidance again – MINING.com” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Fresnillo PLC (LON:FRES), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Fresnillo PLC has GBX 1300 highest and GBX 700 lowest target. GBX 834.20’s average target is 18.60% above currents GBX 703.4 stock price. Fresnillo PLC had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 5. The stock has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 10. Barclays Capital maintained Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) rating on Thursday, July 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 900 target. The stock of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Conviction Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, April 12.

The stock increased 2.30% or GBX 15.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 703.4. About 568,946 shares traded. Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Matador Resources (MTDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources has $32 highest and $2600 lowest target. $30’s average target is 94.05% above currents $15.46 stock price. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MTDR in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, June 7. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital.

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 13,731 shares to 12,548 valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income stake by 21,136 shares and now owns 282,027 shares. Ryman Hospitality Properties I (NYSE:RHP) was reduced too.