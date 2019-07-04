Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; Manugistics Group (MANU) Sentiment Is 1.8

Manugistics Group Inc (MANU) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 27 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 15 sold and decreased their holdings in Manugistics Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 33.03 million shares, down from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Manugistics Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Among 2 analysts covering Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Freshpet had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Imperial Capital. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”.

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Freshpet, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Comm National Bank & Trust accumulated 27,917 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,000 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Company has invested 0.05% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Axa has 6,700 shares. 111,267 were accumulated by First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley reported 218,933 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 5,843 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 6,872 shares. Ameritas Inv, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,152 shares. Whittier Trust Company reported 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 9,500 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% or 515,101 shares in its portfolio.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc for 10.94 million shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc owns 178,285 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has 1.69% invested in the company for 2.72 million shares. The New York-based Bamco Inc Ny has invested 1.09% in the stock. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.