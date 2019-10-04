Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Last Week Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ambarella has $6800 highest and $4500 lowest target. $57.67’s average target is -0.74% below currents $58.1 stock price. Ambarella had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 30. See Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/08/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report $0.10 EPS on November, 4.FRPT’s profit would be $3.56M giving it 124.68 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Freshpet, Inc.’s analysts see -162.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 166,499 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Freshpet, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,019 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. 336,200 were reported by Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 1,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 157,058 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 6,689 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 21,738 shares stake. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 4,111 shares. 2,087 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Blackrock holds 0% or 2.29M shares. Aperio Gp Limited Com has 7,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 19,894 shares. Kepos Cap L P stated it has 0.21% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Engineers Gate Manager L P invested 0.03% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Citadel Ltd Company has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freshpet: Interesting Product, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Freshpet (FRPT) Announces Olu Beck to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 125,004 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella

More notable recent Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Ambarella, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMBA) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambarella: Tempering Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ambarella to Present at CLSA’s 26th Investors’ Forum September 12th – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambarella Is Finally Delivering On Its Promise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Ambarella, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 0.23% more from 23.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wasatch Advsr, Utah-based fund reported 321,570 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc invested in 2,016 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 607 shares. Voya Inv Ltd stated it has 12,688 shares. Scout Investments owns 118,992 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 634,337 shares. Security Tru invested in 0.02% or 1,100 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). 88,973 were reported by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 17,004 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group holds 5,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 48,625 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).