Freshpet (FRPT) Stake Lifted by Ellington Management Group Llc; Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Shareholder Friess Associates Has Boosted Holding by $390,112

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 2,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,333 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60M, up from 164,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $176.08. About 219,996 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 86.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 160,001 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 18,045 shares to 33,511 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Tjx Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,732 shares, and cut its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 30,100 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,873 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 6,100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 11,608 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,650 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 163,267 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset has 0.26% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.04% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Kemnay Advisory Services Inc reported 7,420 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 2,506 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 170,552 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 56,657 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Contravisory Mngmt owns 1,728 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

