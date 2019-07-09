Freshpet (FRPT) Shares Rose While Broadview Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Linscomb & Williams Has Upped Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake by $459,616

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 167,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 149,324 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,345 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 28,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.93. About 2.42M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34M worth of stock. $1.60M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 21,337 shares valued at $2.21M was made by XIE BING on Friday, January 25. $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. 33,371 shares valued at $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF had sold 4,075 shares worth $418,992 on Friday, January 25.

