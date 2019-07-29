Freshpet (FRPT) Shareholder Ellington Management Group Raised Its Stake; Argyle Capital Management Has Cut Waters (WAT) Stake by $640,050; Share Value Declined

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $219.15. About 735,864 shares traded or 27.60% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 86.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 237,718 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.73% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 416,610 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Blackrock has 1.92M shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 58,203 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 14,932 shares. 765,514 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 15,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,724 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.04% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 395,982 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,497 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Ftb Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Sei Invs holds 0% or 14,736 shares in its portfolio. Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 31,419 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 16,200 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 59,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,572 shares, and cut its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 42,057 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Adage Partners Gru Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 89,751 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 1,637 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 1,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 154,644 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rampart Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Voya Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Alps holds 7,262 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, De Burlo Grp Inc has 1.38% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 27,100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 17,894 shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.41% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Regentatlantic Capital Llc reported 850 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 4,877 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.09% or 283,736 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59M for 25.97 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.41 million activity. $4.60M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Harrington Michael C. Another trade for 10,800 shares valued at $2.51M was made by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, February 11. Shares for $2.33M were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12.