Freshpet (FRPT) Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $588,672 as Stock Rose; Havens Advisors Increased Position in Red Hat (RHT)

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company's stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 14,016 shares as the company's stock rose 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,697 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 133,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 273,600 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 510,609 shares to 208,050 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 95,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 128,601 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co has 194,016 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.92 million shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Franklin Res stated it has 697,109 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 135,820 shares. Aperio reported 7,299 shares. 6,446 are held by Service Automobile Association. Parametric Assoc holds 100,395 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Management Gp Lc has 0.2% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 25,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 1,724 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 10,351 shares. Pnc Finance Group Incorporated holds 0% or 10,616 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 434,909 shares.

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did The Underlying Business Drive Freshpet's (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lovely 349% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" on July 11, 2019