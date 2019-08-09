Freshpet (FRPT) Position Held by Cortina Asset Management Llc; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Decreased Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $771,672

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 14,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 147,697 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 133,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 506,598 shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 4,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,825 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 20,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 2.36 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 60,427 shares to 235,520 shares, valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 647,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,181 shares, and cut its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 4 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has 194,016 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.13% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Tennessee-based First Mercantile Communications has invested 0.05% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.02% or 58,203 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 4,654 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 395,982 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Llc reported 0.1% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,570 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 347,301 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 25,410 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 3,461 shares. Castleark Limited Liability invested in 147,145 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 148,400 shares stake.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.46B for 20.77 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Td Ltd Co holds 0% or 20 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 20,985 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 100 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 1.71 million shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management invested in 6,965 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Argent Company invested in 57,021 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Ltd Company holds 13,350 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Thomas White International owns 7,854 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 90,915 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Foothills Asset Ltd has invested 1.85% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 567,401 shares stake. Confluence Wealth Limited reported 0.34% stake. Gw Henssler Assoc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,819 shares. Round Table Service Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,563 shares.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,995 shares to 5,498 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 79,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).