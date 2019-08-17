Freshpet (FRPT) Position Has Upped by Cortina Asset Management Llc; As Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Market Valuation Declined, Walthausen & Company Boosted Its Holding by $1.95 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 14,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 147,697 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 133,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 356,150 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 52,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 199,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, up from 147,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 860,748 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Inc stated it has 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 15.19M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 21,618 shares. Security National Tru Comm invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Cibc World Markets holds 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 6,150 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Cardinal Cap Mgmt Ltd Ct holds 3.95% or 3.16 million shares. Spectrum Management Gp Inc invested in 0.05% or 4,115 shares. Ent Fincl Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 238 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 29,929 shares. Amer Natl Insur Co Tx stated it has 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.18% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). First Personal Services, North Carolina-based fund reported 469 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 4.55M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 22,980 shares to 168,630 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 52,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,547 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,289 were reported by Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has 434,865 shares. D E Shaw & holds 194,016 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 368 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 13,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 6,872 shares. Toth Advisory accumulated 10,807 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has 58,203 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Mackenzie accumulated 70,110 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 17,441 shares stake. Voya Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 10,719 shares. 73,067 are held by Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cortina Asset Lc stated it has 147,697 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 9,500 shares stake.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 26,487 shares to 159,764 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi by 13,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,942 shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).