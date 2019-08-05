Freshpet (FRPT) Market Valuation Rose While Elk Creek Partners Cut Its Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lowered Holding by $59.01 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 567,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.61 million, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 6.16M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 38.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 120,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 309,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 293,249 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 122,675 shares to 727,328 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 75,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,045 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 9,500 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 2.57M shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 459,933 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 993,411 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd reported 5,883 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 58,203 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Product holds 0.08% or 31,419 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 368 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 780,397 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 5,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Citigroup Inc stated it has 6,872 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0.01% or 2.54M shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank reported 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Moreover, Old Natl Bank & Trust In has 0.01% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 168,245 shares to 647,997 shares, valued at $48.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 12,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 3,702 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri has invested 1.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 11.39M were reported by Pnc Ser Grp Inc. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 1.95% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 134,833 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.88% or 208,762 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd reported 6,005 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 22,741 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability. New Jersey-based Blackhill Capital Incorporated has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bartlett Communication Limited Liability Company owns 583,875 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Intact Inv Mgmt invested in 141,900 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Inc holds 0.19% or 6,126 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.16% or 36,725 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc has 137,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 179,092 are owned by Synovus Fin.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750.