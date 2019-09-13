Freshpet (FRPT) Holding Increased by Manatuck Hill Partners Llc; As Orrstown Finl Svcs (ORRF) Stock Value Rose, Ejf Capital Has Upped Its Position by $1.15 Million

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 33,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 169,420 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 135,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 139,605 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (ORRF) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 54,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The hedge fund held 237,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 182,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 19,595 shares traded. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) has declined 12.54% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ORRF News: 26/03/2018 Orrstown Short-Interest Ratio Rises 150% to 22 Days; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q Net $3.63M; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Orrstown; 21/04/2018 – DJ Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORRF); 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q EPS 44c; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial Raises Dividend to 13c Vs. 12c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold FRPT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William And Company Il has 15,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 32,138 shares. Wasatch Advsrs, Utah-based fund reported 702,480 shares. 3,221 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Axa reported 51,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 10,200 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 797,333 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 20,091 shares. Harvest Strategies Limited Liability reported 1.58% stake. Nuveen Asset Llc stated it has 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). State Street stated it has 644,754 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.21% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freshpet, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Freshpet Inc (FRPT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freshpet sees e-commerce sales double – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Freshpet Stock Was Diving Today – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freshpet, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 94,142 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 35,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,400 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold ORRF shares while 10 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 4.40 million shares or 18.60% more from 3.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) for 12,200 shares. 67,557 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Martingale Asset LP has 30,812 shares. Endeavour Advisors Inc holds 1.24% or 379,716 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd invested in 1,429 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America Corp De owns 21,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Orrstown Financial Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) for 650 shares. Northern stated it has 0% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). 24,993 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 15,092 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1,200 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 232 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 431,077 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.01% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).