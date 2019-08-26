Freshpet (FRPT) Holding Has Increased by Ellington Management Group Llc; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Upped Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 110.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,811 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 3.31 million shares traded or 24.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 86.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 25,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 398,165 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 72,410 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 57,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 14,606 shares. Moreover, Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Old Natl State Bank In invested in 0.01% or 4,970 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 395,982 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust owns 5,195 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com accumulated 100,395 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.1% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 56,195 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc has 649,955 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 274 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 164,375 shares in its portfolio. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Illinois-based Driehaus Management Limited Com has invested 0.73% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 17,250 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 209,378 shares to 170,622 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 156,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,242 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.07% or 17,476 shares. 2,700 are held by Argent Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Convergence Ptnrs Lc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 262,370 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com reported 3,925 shares. Boston Partners owns 766,308 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 17,327 were accumulated by Advisor Ptnrs Lc. Waters Parkerson & Company Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,772 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt invested in 66,409 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 149,965 shares. 10,775 were reported by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Company. Eqis Cap Management has 3,795 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Davenport & Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).