Freshpet (FRPT) Holder Riverbridge Partners Trimmed Stake by $10.13 Million; Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Holding Held by Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 76,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 547,746 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 471,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 211,951 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 23/05/2018 – XMREALITY AB (PUBL) XMR.ST – VUZIX ENTERS PARTENRSHIP WITH XMREALITY; 20/03/2018 – Vuzix Discloses 10 New Leading Technology Companies Evaluating its Waveguide Optics; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 01/05/2018 – Worldwide Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group, Belron, Selects Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses and Blitzz; 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 21/03/2018 – Vuzix Issues Business Activities Update; 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 225,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 665,953 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31M, down from 891,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 315,789 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "­­­­Vuzix and RIT Successfully Demonstrate a Live Theatre Closed Captioning Solution for Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Patrons on Smart Glasses – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Vuzix Blade Facial Recognition Capabilities for Security Operations to be Showcased at the Global Security Exchange – Yahoo Finance" published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Vuzix's Collaboration With South African Fugitive Could Seal Fate – Seeking Alpha" on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Vuzix: Seeing The Unaugmented Reality – Seeking Alpha" published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Vuzix and LifeVantage in consumer gainers; Tapestry leads the losers – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $81,974 activity. Travers Paul J also bought $9,431 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) on Tuesday, June 11. Harned Timothy Heydenreich also bought $7,637 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) on Friday, June 7. Russell Grant had bought 12,000 shares worth $23,110.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. by 25,569 shares to 124,195 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on November, 4. FRPT’s profit will be $3.65M for 126.15 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -162.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Freshpet Inc (FRPT) – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Freshpet Inc (FRPT) ? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Freshpet, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Freshpet: Interesting Product, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha" published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Freshpet, Inc. Amends and Restates Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 40,222 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $75.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AHS) by 153,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 887,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

