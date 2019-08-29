Freshpet (FRPT) Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Trimmed Position by $1.05 Million; Systemax (SYX) Stake Held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 651.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 2,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.26 million, up from 360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 1,653 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 135,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 160,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 55,881 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 351,961 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Aperio Group Limited accumulated 7,299 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 15,892 shares. Old Comml Bank In has 0.01% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 4,970 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 250,187 shares. Nicholas Inv Prns Lp accumulated 221,592 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 40,000 shares. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset has 0.04% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Fort Point Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.89% or 48,305 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc has 8,215 shares. Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 27,917 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 2,011 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 355 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 16,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 0.02% or 63,900 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 58 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 92,212 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 215,476 shares. 1,000 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 87 shares. Swiss Bank accumulated 23,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited accumulated 51,976 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.31% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 156,293 shares. Goodhaven Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 216,814 shares or 3.99% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:INTU) by 60 shares to 139 shares, valued at $3.63B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (Call) (NYSE:IBM) by 221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,158 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks.

