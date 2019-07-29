Freshpet (FRPT) Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Cut Position; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Nli International Boosted Position

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 3,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,747 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54M, up from 30,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $366.2. About 564,363 shares traded or 25.69% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 160,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 273,600 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. 500 shares were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F, worth $163,483. $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Conley Jason.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0.04% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 11 shares. 2,660 are owned by Confluence Wealth Lc. Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,264 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt has 879 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Inc reported 0.32% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 29,902 shares. Cwm Llc accumulated 417 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 258,818 shares. King Luther Capital Management accumulated 622,103 shares. Fil holds 0.01% or 16,996 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 4,530 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 157,750 shares to 39,330 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 50,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,830 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 50,400 shares to 150,400 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Audioeye Inc.

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 1,143 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 1.42M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 155 shares stake. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company stated it has 5,209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 31,419 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Elk Creek Limited invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% or 9,731 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.09% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). California-based Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has invested 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 630,553 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 3,308 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 34,593 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 17,250 shares. Old National Comml Bank In holds 4,970 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.