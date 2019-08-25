Freshpet (FRPT) Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Cut Position as Share Price Rose; As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Raised by $19.70 Million Its Position

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 135,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 160,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 373,019 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1375.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 317,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 340,917 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.21 million, up from 23,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie reported 70,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 40,477 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Axiom Investors Limited Liability Corporation De reported 103,830 shares. Valley Advisers has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.39% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 147,697 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 14,736 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 7,299 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 381,100 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 218,933 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 470,128 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 515,101 shares stake. Rock Springs Ltd Partnership holds 235,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability Com holds 2.57M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 164,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audioeye Inc by 85,287 shares to 125,287 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telaria Inc by 151,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Lc invested in 0.18% or 5,424 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 8,829 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 110,228 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.04M shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership holds 43,256 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 156,936 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited reported 132,431 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 105,912 shares. Field Main Bancorp owns 14,450 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.06% or 9,017 shares. 12,824 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Chou Assocs has 130,000 shares. 16,609 are owned by Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Us Bankshares De stated it has 727,722 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 13,832 shares to 221,242 shares, valued at $22.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 102,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,573 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG).