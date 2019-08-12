Freshpet (FRPT) Holder Fort Point Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $1.26 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Rose, Bluefin Trading Has Lowered Its Holding

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 48,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 78,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 394,608 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 70.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 543,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 229,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, down from 773,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 25.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.