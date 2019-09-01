Freshpet (FRPT) Holder Ellington Management Group Lifted Position by $504,000 as Valuation Rose; Private Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Avid Technology (AVID) Position by $1.52 Million; Share Value Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 86.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 25,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 366,304 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 217,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 959,764 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 574,805 shares traded or 14.89% up from the average. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 10/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC AVID.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.22; 31/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – APPOINTS KEN GAYRON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – GREW TOTAL REVENUE BACKLOG TO $536.1 MLN AS OF END OF 2017, UP 25% FROM $429.3 MLN YEAR PRIOR; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Workflow Solutions to Accelerate Ultra-High Definition Sports Content Creation and Delivery; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF CURRENT TERM LOAN UNDER FINANCING AGREEMENT TO MAY 10, 2023; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – ON MAY 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2016 – SEC FILING; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Next Generation Maestro | PowerWall Display Solution for Affordable Studio Production; 31/05/2018 – Avid Technology Names Ken Gayron Chief Fincl Officer; 27/03/2018 – Avid Technology Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology 1Q Rev $97.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold AVID shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 21 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 903 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 0.2% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). 10,168 were reported by Heritage Investors Mgmt. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 304,327 shares. 348,385 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated. Alliancebernstein LP owns 30,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Holdings invested in 0.01% or 332,500 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 51,503 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 53,433 shares. D E Shaw And Company reported 243,201 shares stake. Teton holds 260,042 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% or 2.91M shares in its portfolio.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 124,923 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $23.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc. by 145,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG).

More notable recent Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avid Tech +9% on Q1 beats, financing – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Avid Technology Shares Skyrocketed Today – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Avid Bioservices to Participate at BIO International Convention 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avid Bioservices Enters into Contract Manufacturing Agreements with New and Existing Customers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & stated it has 150,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 29,333 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company has 18,835 shares. Stephens Ar owns 7,550 shares. Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 14,606 shares. 57,656 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Vanguard Grp accumulated 1.82 million shares. Old Natl Bank In holds 4,970 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 111,267 shares. 10,616 are held by Pnc Fincl Services Gru. 8,215 are owned by Bluemountain Management Ltd Co. Affinity Investment Advsrs Llc owns 10,289 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.42 million shares.