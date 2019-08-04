Freshford Capital Management Stake in Post Hldgs (POST) Has Lifted by $9.81 Million; Enterprise Financial Services Boosted Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Declined

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 109.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 37,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 71,526 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 34,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 1.48 million shares traded or 168.92% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. BROWN JAY W sold 2,500 shares worth $240,374. $28,157 worth of stock was bought by CALLISON EDWIN H on Monday, February 11.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.40 million shares to 3.96M shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,296 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Closes in on a Major Spinoff – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.