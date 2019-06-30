Freshford Capital Management Raised Its Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $4.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Position Has Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 3.28M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 129,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.17M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS IT IS APPLYING FOR WARRANT ON TUESDAY TO SEARCH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OFFICES-CHANNEL 4; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Plans a New Dating Feature, Sending Match, IAC Plunging; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Won’t Appear Before U.K. Lawmakers To Discuss Scandal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is holding an emergency meeting to let employees ask questions about Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games It’s the first time Facebook has had exclusive distribution rights to games from a major sports league; 06/04/2018 – Bannasch’s $1.4 Billion Hedge Fund Looks Past Media Facebook Hit; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN AUGUST 2013 CHRISTOPHER WYLIE BEGINS PART-TIME AT SCL ELECTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook Has a ‘Tremendous Amount of Power’ and Should Face Some Regulation: Rep. Sarbanes

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares to 235,296 shares, valued at $21.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $390,040 activity. Shares for $134,040 were sold by Waters John F Jr. on Thursday, January 3. On Thursday, January 3 Mays Sandra sold $107,609 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 4,454 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Invest Ltd Co reported 80,575 shares stake. Tcw Gp reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Advisory Networks Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 992 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 170,088 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 40,168 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 52,816 shares. Alyeska Lp invested 0.14% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Qci Asset Ny holds 300 shares. King Street Cap Lp reported 1.02 million shares. Citigroup accumulated 37,734 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Nomura Asset Management Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 560,959 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 15,300 shares. Cibc Ww holds 21,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. $1.35 million worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 11,955 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Lc has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altimeter Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 20.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rothschild & Asset Management Us has invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peoples Fincl Serv Corporation holds 0.03% or 410 shares. Roberts Glore & Company Il holds 2,031 shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt LP reported 6,410 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv reported 1.15 million shares. Polen Capital Management reported 7.97 million shares or 6.94% of all its holdings. 24,400 were accumulated by Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Com. Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Liability has 102,423 shares for 3.9% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 564,600 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. 14,866 are owned by Crescent Park Management L P. Moreover, Covey Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 3.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,552 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited reported 122,732 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 116,295 shares to 428,880 shares, valued at $35.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 269,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,716 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).