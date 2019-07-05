Freshford Capital Management Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Boosted by $4.62 Million as Stock Value Rose; Paccar (PCAR) Market Value Rose While First Washington Decreased by $1.96 Million Its Holding

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.16 lastly. It is down 2.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 1.19 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares to 219,433 shares, valued at $17.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.1% or 1.38 million shares. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 843 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Nomura Holdg Inc has 91,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parnassus Ca holds 0.44% or 3.93M shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 42,796 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ameriprise Incorporated holds 33,497 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 18,710 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 65,276 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Lc holds 3,585 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Craig-Hallum expects Zayo takeover soon – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $9.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) on Behalf of Zayo Stockholders and Encourages Zayo Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Sweden’s EQT targets Asia Pacific as IPO decision looms – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 8,563 shares to 10,762 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 159,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.81 EPS, up 13.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $627.05M for 9.75 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fed Week Begins in the Green – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PACCAR declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, PCAR – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will PACCAR Pack a Punch in This Quarter’s Earnings? – Motley Fool” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Wipro Limited (WIT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Lp holds 28,754 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 1,744 shares. Moreover, Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 4,110 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Affinity Investment Advsr Llc holds 102,752 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Waverton Invest has 0.05% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Inc owns 95,405 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 10,142 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,486 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% or 18,070 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 15,000 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc holds 7,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Madrona Fincl Svcs Ltd reported 5,690 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.