Freshford Capital Management Position in Groupon (GRPN) Lowered as Stock Value Declined; Shelton Capital Management Has Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $15.13 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, down from 6.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 8.07 million shares traded or 74.07% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55M, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Com Dba Holt Cap Partners Limited Partnership reported 550 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc reported 38 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 23,528 shares. 49,711 are held by Williams Jones And Limited Co. Lone Pine Llc has 651,661 shares. Spc Fin reported 0.09% stake. Pittenger Anderson invested in 9,119 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 2.30M shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas owns 24,470 shares. Whitnell stated it has 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,037 shares or 6.99% of the stock. Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 94 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Ltd invested in 150 shares. 43,671 were reported by Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability. 14,773 were accumulated by Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Com.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2,671 shares to 258 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 40,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,729 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,528 are owned by Leisure Cap Mgmt. Rafferty Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 415,082 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 8.20M shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 150,310 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 36,777 shares stake. State Street reported 10.31M shares. 180,972 were reported by Legal General Grp Pcl. Millennium Management Ltd holds 83,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Maverick Ltd stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 268,230 shares. Fifth Third Bank has 12,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mig Capital Limited Liability invested in 16.28M shares or 7.84% of the stock.