Freshford Capital Management Lowered Shutterfly (SFLY) Position; Last Week Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Analysts

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) stake by 13.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 181,635 shares as Shutterfly Inc (SFLY)’s stock declined 2.87%. The Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 1.19M shares with $48.17M value, down from 1.37 million last quarter. Shutterfly Inc now has $1.73B valuation. It closed at $50.54 lastly. It is down 51.23% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M

Among 3 analysts covering Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Dutch Shell had 30 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) rating on Tuesday, May 14. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 2740 target. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Tuesday, May 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 18. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Monday, January 14 with “Hold”. The stock of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has “Sector Performer” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, January 18. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 5. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The stock of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by HSBC. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by JP Morgan. See Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) latest ratings:

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shutterfly Acquisition News: SFLY Stock Surges on Takeover Talk – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) on Behalf of Shutterfly Shareholders and Encourages Shutterfly Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apollo Global Acquires Shutterfly: 2 Analyst Takes – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2019: SFLY,BYND,BID,GRUB,DNKN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Limited (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 11,483 shares. Freshford Cap Mgmt Lc holds 9.23% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 1.19M shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Citadel Advisors Ltd invested in 0.01% or 302,516 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 50,511 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 13,858 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 130,598 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 4,855 shares. Bbt Capital Management Lc stated it has 13,440 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 33,011 shares.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of 210.99 billion GBP. The firm explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 9.21 P/E ratio. It also liquefies and transports gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and trades in natural gas and crude oil; transports oil; extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil; and generates electricity from wind energy.