Freshford Capital Management Lowered Position in Shutterfly (SFLY) by $7.27 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Blue Edge Capital Has Trimmed by $345.98 Million Its Holding

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 181,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 503,106 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,872 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 billion, down from 50,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 10.52 million shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Value (VTV) by 15,084 shares to 235,645 shares, valued at $25.36B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays Mbs Bond (MBB).

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

