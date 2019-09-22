Freshford Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $4.51 Million as Shares Declined; As The Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Price Rose, Lsv Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 213,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.90 million, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 4.21M shares traded or 106.71% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc analyzed 55,730 shares as the company's stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 388,782 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2019 – Nasdaq" on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable Thursday Option Activity: JACK, AGO, TPIC – Nasdaq" published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq" on August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has 348 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tyvor Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.3% or 23,825 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 4,179 shares in its portfolio. 44,447 were reported by State Teachers Retirement System. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 43,182 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Communication Na has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Tower Research Capital (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 395 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 17,519 shares. Sei Investments reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Credit Suisse Ag reported 38,024 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Jefferies Grp Limited has invested 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 169,034 shares.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.27 million for 23.82 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,300 were accumulated by Dana Invest Advsr. Carroll Inc holds 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 2,429 shares. Csu Producer invested in 6,000 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt reported 1,500 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp owns 37,333 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.39% or 36,693 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc has invested 2.82% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fincl Counselors accumulated 90,431 shares. Cypress Cap Grp accumulated 7,490 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,897 shares. Argent reported 4,385 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt accumulated 2.04% or 51,322 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 48,200 shares. Moreover, Old National Bancorporation In has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,744 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.49 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.