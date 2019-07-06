Freshford Capital Management Lowered Its Logmein (LOGM) Stake by $13.72 Million; Stock Declined; Lvw Advisors Upped Its Visa (V) Position by $928,356; Stock Price Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 171,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 219,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58 million, down from 390,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 281,705 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 140.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 5,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 4,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 8,514 shares to 46,832 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 19,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,189 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak holds 0.29% or 1,464 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 573,451 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Asset One Ltd has 1.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.23M shares. 92,633 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Essex Financial Svcs Inc accumulated 1.12% or 23,709 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advsr Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 16,500 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 8,185 shares. Senator Investment Gru Lp accumulated 1.18 million shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Company has 0.37% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 2,550 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bainco International Investors invested 1.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 1.73% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 543,067 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 7.36 million shares. Bangor Savings Bank reported 0.46% stake.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $41.69M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management reported 0.13% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 12,478 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 189 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 37,792 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc invested in 3.44 million shares or 2.6% of the stock. Franklin has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Smith Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Raymond James And owns 78,328 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 390 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 1 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.14% or 85,208 shares.