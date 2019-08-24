Freshford Capital Management Lowered Its Groupon (GRPN) Holding by $7.21 Million; Stock Declined; Valiant Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $20.24 Million

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned; 18/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Bloomberg: Facebook to design its own processors for smart speakers & more; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook’s core app are getting new leaders as part of a massive executive reorg; 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Indonesian Police Investigation Over Data Breach; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 4th Update; 23/03/2018 – MarketingLand: Exclusive: Facebook will no longer show audience reach estimates for Custom Audiences after vulnerability; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “STRONGLY DENIES” CLAIMS RECENTLY MADE IN THE MEDIA; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Columbia Heights schools launch new Facebook page; 22/03/2018 – HomelandMinority: Thompson Requests Facebook Election Security Briefing

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 8.42 million shares traded or 55.33% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.