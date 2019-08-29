Freshford Capital Management Increased Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $4.62 Million as Shares Rose; Selkirk Management Has Trimmed Charter Communication (CHTR) Stake by $1.83 Million; Stock Value Rose

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $8.87 during the last trading session, reaching $409.37. About 569,259 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 01/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Public Hearing for New Charter School (Updated); 23/04/2018 – BRITISH GOVERNMENT DEFEATED IN UPPER HOUSE OF PARLIAMENT OVER BREXIT PLANS NOT TO RETAIN EUROPEAN CHARTER OF FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 23/05/2018 – REG-Havila Shipping ASA: Charter contract with Axxis for the PSV Havila Fortune; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 10/04/2018 – SEAMEC LTD SEAM.NS – CO ENTER CONTRACT FOR CHARTER HIRE OF VESSEL “SEAMEC lll” WITH SUPREME HYDRO ENGINEERING; 07/05/2018 – Celebrating National Charter School Week: Highlighting Record Breaking Results, Recognizing Teachers; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Little Compton Charter Review Commission Thu, 3/22/2018, 8:00 PM

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 11.72 million shares traded or 406.20% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares to 235,296 shares, valued at $21.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 60,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,458 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group plans mid-March analyst day amid M&A chatter – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: “Zayo posts $650.6M in quarterly sales, says merger is on track – BizWest” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo dips on report that Omers is out of buyout consortium – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekne Cap Limited Liability has invested 5.21% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fmr Limited Liability Com has 1.21 million shares. Tcw owns 21,907 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Com has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Beach Point Lp invested in 638,689 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,750 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Gp has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gsa Capital Prns Llp owns 27,332 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com stated it has 5,252 shares. State Street Corp owns 4.56 million shares. Art Lc, a New York-based fund reported 119,398 shares. Waterfront Limited Liability Co owns 738,666 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Com has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lazard Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Limited Com has invested 5.35% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Covey Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.78% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94 million for 59.50 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.