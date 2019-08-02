Freshford Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Post Hldgs (POST) by $9.81 Million; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Decreased Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $752,136; Shares Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $102.04. About 72,410 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 3,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 203,681 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32M, down from 206,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $272.86. About 133,136 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares to 235,296 shares, valued at $21.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. 280 shares were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H, worth $28,157 on Monday, February 11. $240,374 worth of stock was sold by BROWN JAY W on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 1,858 shares to 171,078 shares, valued at $31.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 33,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.